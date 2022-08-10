CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP stands for low-income home energy assistance program. It is a federal service that anyone who qualifies can apply for.
The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) will start making appointments for the LIHEAP program next week.
With the increasing prices of everything from groceries to rent, the RPC is planning on an increase in people needing assistance.
"We helped 8000 people last year," said Dawn Rear, Community Services Program Manager at Champaign County RPC. "I think it's going to increase our need in the community. I think more people will maybe need assistance that maybe never have before, because of the high cost of energy now."
RPC is opening a new office in the Rantoul Business Center. This means clients can make appointments there, at the RPC office in Urbana, or the LIHEAP office in Champaign.
Rear says when people have all the necessary documentation the application process is fast.
"If they have all of their documents, when they come and have everything that they need to complete the application, they should see that benefit applied within 72 hours of their application intake," said Rear.
The LIHEAP program runs from September 1st to May 31st. For information on how a specific county, you can check out the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Website.
