DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic have many day cares, churches, businesses and events cancelling or postponing events. Below is a running list of businesses who have contacted us and are still open during this time. This list will be updated. Call ahead to the business if you don't see their information here. Many restaurants are closed or limited to carry out or delivery. Call ahead or search online to find their statuses.
If you have an organization or event to add, please email the information, dates and contact information to noelani.gordy@wandtv.com.
Restaurant Delivery & Curbside Pick-Up:
Anna Thai | 253 N Main St (217) 542-5972, Delivery by 3rd party only (Door dash)
Alexander's Steakhouse | Takeout steak and potatoes for home cooking through March 21
Apple Dumpling | Carryout and Curbside 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Baldarotta's | Closing at 3pm on March 21 through April 7
Barnes & Noble Cafe | open during normal business hours
Basil Thai Urbana | Pick Up and Delivery, call or through 3rd party delivery
Biaggi's | Curbside from 11 am to 7 pm
Big Grove Tavern | Curbside takeout from 11 am to 8 pm; call at 217-239-3505 or email us at sales@biggrovetavern.com
Billy Bob's | Takeout from 11 am to 7 pm, call 217-582-2277
Black Dog Smokehouse & Ale | Closed March 21 until further notice
Blind Pig (Walnut St) | Growlers and 6-packs to go from 1:00–8:00 p.m.
Bob Evans | Pickup or delivery from 6:30 am to 8 pm
Bobo's Barbecue | Carryout & drive through available Monday–Saturday 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Boomerang's | Carryout from 11 am to 12 pm
Breaking Taco | Pickup from 10 am to 10 pm
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar (Champaign and Savoy) | Takeout and delivery from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 a.m.
Bunny's Tavern | Takeout, curbside, and delivery during normal store hours (11 am-10 pm daily)
Cafe Kopi | Closed March 22 until further notice
Caffé Bene | Closed until further notice
Caribbean Grill | Re-opens on Monday, March 23 for Grubhub delivery & pick-up
Cast Iron Pub | Serving only burgers 7 days a week from 11 am-2 pm and 5 pm-8 pm; taking orders via phone (217-599-1511), Facebook messenger, or email (castironpub@gmail.com)
Central IL Produce | Call 217-367-8308 or email centralilbakehouse@gmail.com to place produce order; pickup 3/20 curbside (more details linked here
Chili's | Takeout and Curbside during regular store hours
Cold Stone Creamery | GrubHub, Door Dash or Uber Eats; or call 217-367-5555 for curbside pickup
Collective Pour | Package sales, crowlers and gift cards, call your order to 217-607-5292; open Monday through Friday 3–7pm and Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 3pm
Columbia Street Roastery | Lobby closed to walk-ins, order at 217-352-9713 or online here
Cracked the Egg Came First | Carryout and delivery during normal store hours
Crane Alley | Curbside pickup during normal store hours
Custard Cup | Drivethru and takeout during normal store hours
Destihl | 11 am to 8 pm for curbside takeout orders only
Dish Passionate Cuisine | Curbside pickup and delivery available, $11 per meal with 10% discount on orders of more than 4. Add chef's dessert choice for an additional $2 per meal
D.P. Dough | Delivery and carryout
El Rancho Grande II | Carryout available
El Toro Bravo | Open for carryout and delivery is available via DoorDash, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats 11 am-9 pm
El Toro Loco | Curbside pickup and delivery available
El Toro Rantoul | Carryout available 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
El Toro St. Joseph | Carryout available 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Espresso Royale | (Village at the Crossing, Neil St., and Oregon St.) - Takeout coffee and food; call ahead to order
Esquire Lounge | Carryout available 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Closing March 22 until further notice
ET's | Curbside pickup from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Everyday Kitchen & Clever Moose Cafe | Closed until further notice
Farren's | Takeout during normal store hours; last order taken at 7:45 p.m., pickup by 8 p.m.; pick-up on Walnut
Fieldhouse 219 | Carryout and curbside pickup; call 217-631-1155
Fiesta Cafe | Curbside takeout from 11 am to 11 pm
Five Guys | Curbside takeout and deliver from 11 am to 10 pm
Flying Machine Avionics | Open 8:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. daily for curbside and take-out
Four Breakfast & More | Takeout and delivery, 7:30 a.m.–Midnight
Geschenk Boutique and Coffee and Tea Haus| Serving our full line of espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, soup, and baked goods. Just give us a call 469-6034 or grab and go.
Golden Harbor | Online and phone orders
Hamilton Walker's | closed until March 30
Hickory River Smokehouse | Drivethru pickup from 11 am to 7 pm, call 217–337-1656 for ordering ahead
Himalayan Chimney | Closed until further notice
Hopscotch Bakery & Market | 9 am to 1 for pm curbside takeout orders only
Industrial Donut | Normal hours for takeout orders only
Jet's Pizza | Delivery and carryout from Monday - Thursday 10:00 am - 11:00 pm; Friday - Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:00 am; Sunday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
JT Walker's Restaurant | Carryout and delivery from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.
Ko Fusion | Takeout/Curbside during normal store hours
Kohinoor | Takeout on Mon-Sat 11 am - 3 pm, 4:30-10 pm Sun noon - 3 pm, 4:30 - 9:30 pm
La Mixteca | Pickup from 10 am to 8 pm
Last Call Bar and Grill | Call (217) 595-5400 to order for pickup
Legends Bar & Grill | Carryout Fish Fry, Friday, March 20, 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.; call 217-355-7674
Maize (at the Station) & on Green | Curbside/takeout during normal store hours
Merry Ann's Diner | on GrubHub or you can call 217-352-5399; campus location closed until further notice
Mia Za's | Pick up and delivery though ChowBus , 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. daily
Michael's Catering | Call 217- 351-2500 to order and get free delivery
Miga | Curbside pickup & delivery via phone (217) 398-1020
Ming Garden | Carryout and delivery from Monday - Saturday: 11 am.- 10 pm; Sunday: Noon - 9 pm
Manzella's Italian Patio | Pick-Up & Carryout Lunch 11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.; Dinner: Normal business hours
Monarch Brewing Company | Takeout from special menu from 11:30 am - 7 pm
Monical's | Numerous Champaign County Area locations | Normal hours for curbside/takeout orders only
Nando Milano Trattoria | Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery offering an updated menu
Naya | Curbside pickup & delivery; (217) 729-7430 between and 5:00pm - 8:30 pm.
Neil St. Blues | Closed through April 7
O'Charley's | Takeout meals during normal store hours
Oh, Honey Pie Food Truck | Check Facebook page for locations and hours
Old Chicago | Delivery or pickup
Old Orchard | Carryout, and drive-thru from 10:30 am to 8 pm
Olive Garden | Curbside and delivery; 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. Sun-Thur and 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. Friday and Sat.; call 217-351-6339
Papa Del's Pizza | Carryout and delivery available
Papa Murphy's | Curbside and delivery available
Pear Tree Estate | Offering catering for groups of less than 50
Piato to Go | Food Nanny service (a full meal delivery service delivered every Tuesday) and food truck menu available Mon-Fri from 11-2. We are really trying to promote Food Nanny since this is in which patrons can go to our website
Pink Pig BBQ | 11 am to 7 pm for takeout/curbside orders only
Pizzeria Antica | Open for carryout or 3rd party delivery from 5:00–8:00 p.m. daily
Meal Club ordering | for bulk meals delivered on Wednesdays & Fridays; shirts & hoodies up for sale, as well as gift certificates, cookbook zines, and pre-paid Meal Cards.
Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant | for bulk meals delivered on Wednesdays & Fridays; shirts & hoodies up for sale, as well as gift certificates, cookbook zines, and pre-paid Meal Cards.
The Ribeye | Special take-out menu, 4:30–7:30 p.m., call 217-315-9115
Rich's Family Restaurant | Curbside available from Sunday - Thursday: 6 am - 3 pm; Friday & Saturday 6 am - 9 pm
Rick's Bakery | Open for takeout/curbside during normal store hours
Riggs Beer Company | Curbside pickup daily from 12:00–8:00 p.m.; call 217-718-5345 to order growlers
Rosati's Pizza | 11am-8pm, call ahead for curbside delivery at 217-328-2334 or use GrubHub, EatStreet, or MyRosatis.com.
Sakanaya | Open for takeout/curbside during normal store hours
Scotty's Brewhouse | Pickup or GrubHub-style delivery for normal store hours
Sidney Dairy Barn | Open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 7pm. Moo Thru will be open noon to 7pm also
Slim Chickens | Drivethru during normal store hours
Smoothie King | Drive-thru open with buy one, get one free smoothie deal during normal store hours
Siam Terrace | Offer takeout, curbside service, and delivery; will offer 10% discount with online order services; gift cards also available
Signature Grill | Curbside delivery during normal store hours. Call 217-607-0893 to place order
Sitara Indian Restaurant | Carryout and GrubHub: 217.607.0378
Stango Cuisine | 3pm to 7pm for takeout; For delivery, order through Grubhub, UberEats, Doordash and EastStreet; for Pickup and Curbside call 844-497-6835
Sticky Rice | Carry out only 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Strawberry Fields Cafe | Takeout orders during normal business hours
TCBY | Open 1–8 p.m. for take-out, curbside service, or delivery thru GrubHub, 217-607-5090
Thara Thai | Curbside pickup during normal store hours
The Brown Bag | Monticello Carryout available M-F 10-7, Delivery available M-F 10-2, 5-7
The Original Pancake House | Take out, Drive Up, Delivery (8 am- 1pm), Online ordering, and 50% off for restaurant employees affected by the Coronavirus policies
Triptych Brewing | Online order for pickup or delivery
Watson's Shack & Rail | Updated Closed until further notice
Wild Hare | Pickup or delivery in Fischer only from 11 am - 8 pm (for takeout); 11 am - 1 pm, 5 - 8 pm
Wood N' Hog BBQ | Normal business hours for takeout/curbside orders only
Parks & Forest Preserves:
Champaign Park District | District parks remain open for walking, hiking, running and biking as long as park users comply with social distancing requirements. All playgrounds will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, March 21 at 5pm.
Urbana Park District | District parks remain open for walking, hiking, running and biking as long as park users comply with social distancing requirements. All playgrounds will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, March 21 at 5pm.
Champaign County Forest Preserve District | The Champaign County forest preserves will remain open for hiking, dog walking, fishing, and other outdoor recreational activities. Playgrounds and all facilities, including restrooms, will be closed.
Mahomet Parks & Recreation | While all gatherings, events and programs have been suspended, currently the local Mahomet parks, preserves, multipurpose pathways and trails remain open.