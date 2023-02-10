DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The "Love Thy Neighbor" Campaign returns next week.
The campaign is put on by the Northeast Community Fund and raises money to fight food insecurity.
The organization distributes food to people and families in need.
Organizers say your donation will help create a lasting change in the lives they serve.
"We're that outreach the community really needs. There is a lot of low income families here in the community that need that little extra support to get by day to day." said Joshua Perkins, Food Distribution Director.
The donation drive is Tuesday February 14th. If you are interested in making a donation you can either stop by their location at 839 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Decatur or you can make a donation online by clicking here.
