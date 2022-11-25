JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The group was invited in June to perform at the parade.
Jacksonville Drumline Institute provides lessons for students in 6th grade through high school. 17 of the students traveled down to St. Louis for the performance.
The students say it was the perfect way to represent Jacksonville across state lines.
"Jacksonville used to to be really big," said Ian Meek, one of the performers. "We had two colleges here, we used to have a lot of industry here and it's just been kind of declining recently but I feel like more art stuff could really put Jacksonville back on the map."
The Jacksonville Drumline Institute was created by Chip Davis. He started the group to help kids find a creative outlet.
"The reason why I do this is because I feel like music saved me when I was growing up and it kept me off the streets," said Davis. "Music kept me grounded and involved in the song and I think all these kids need something."
So far, every student that has graduated from the Institute has gone on to perform in college or the military. Davis tries to keep the cost of participation low and he relies on the people of Jacksonville to keep the program going.
"We are proud to represent our community and Jacksonville really is a great community," said Davis. "They support us a lot and we are thankful for that."
