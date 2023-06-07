Local record shop to host indie show on Friday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Speakeasy Records & Oddities is hosting a "super chill, summer sunset singer/songwriters show" this Friday.
Two acts from Milwaukee, John Justus and Lobi, will be featured as well as local music from Ashley Riley, Riddle M, and Daiseywilted. Musical selections will include everything from "full band indie rock to acoustic midwest folk emo."
Doors open at 7pm at the shop, located at 651 W. Eldorado St.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
