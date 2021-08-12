DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- COVID-19 will once again impact the college student experience.
After spending last year living alone in residence halls, students at Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University will have the option of living with a roommate.
"We know a traditional collegiate experience is about living with someone else and thinking about others, and so having a roommate is really important," vice president of student affairs at Millikin University, Raphaella Prange, said. "We also know during the pandemic isolation was a challenge for young people - so we didn't want to bring pressure to this class."
Both universities, however, are offering single-person housing in residence halls for no extra cost for students who wish to live without a roommate.
"We were able to work with some of the federal flow dollars from Washington to offer COVID single grants, so we have a number of students who are taking us up on that, " Mark Hudson, the executive director of university housing and dining services at EIU, said. "So, it probably looks like we're going to have about 900 in singles, but this year we are going to have about 300 rooms that are going to be doubles."
At both universities, students are being asked to send in their vaccination records. Unvaccinated students will be required to test weekly for COVID. If a student test positive for the virus, both universities have designated living spaces in place to isolate.
"We also have a dedicated building on campus with more than 30 spaces for isolation and that's for both genders," Prange said. "We also offer food delivery and also other supply delivery for those students in isolation and do mental health checks with them every day."
Students at both campuses in the fall will be required to wear masks at all in-person classes and indoor school functions. At outdoor events, students will be able to be without masks as long as they are socially distancing.
"The process of managing risk is what this is really about and people wearing masks inside during this variant period is just another way of being cautious and I think we're going to do everything we can do to maximize the public's safety," Hudson said.
The first day of the new semester is Aug. 23, 2021.
