As 2019 begins, sports director Gordon Voit celebrates the many inspirational stories that WAND Sports ran in 2018. From national fame in the Final Four to a nine-year-old dancer beating cancer to get back in the studio, it was an incredible year for positive news.
Members of the community gave generously with their financial resources and with their time. They won state championships and showed what it looks like to lose with dignity. They proved that sometimes it's how you respond to your mistakes that matters even more than celebrating a trophy or signing a lucrative contract! From the Big Ten to backyards clearing storm damage, the WAND community shined on a variety of stages.
For video, please visit Gordon Voit -- WAND Sports on Facebook!