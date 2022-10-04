MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Animal Control is holding an adoption special for the month of October.
In honor of spooky season, all dog and cat adoptions will cost only $31.
The shelter is open from Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
To fill out and submit an adoption application, click HERE.
