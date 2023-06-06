DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Conservation District is offering three van trips this summer.
The trips will be to the Saint Louis Zoo, Wildlife Prairie Park, and the Saint Louis Science Center.
Monday, June 12 - At the Saint Louis Zoo, you will be able to observe wildlife from around the world, including hippos, cheetahs, sea lions, and more. Admission to the zoo is free. Meet at the Rock Springs Nature Center. $30/person covers transportation and parking. The trip lasts from 8am to 7pm and is self-guided. Register online by June 9.
Monday, July 10 - Observe a variety of animals that are or were native to Illinois at the Wildlife Prairie Park, an 1,800-acre zoological park just outside of Peoria. Animals on site include: bison, elk, wolves, bobcats, and many more. Admission and additional activities are on your own, $25/person covers transportation. The trip lasts from 9am to 5pm, meeting at the Rock Springs Nature Center. Register online by July 7.
Monday, August 14 - Discover dinosaurs, space, STEM activities, and much more on a trip to the Saint Louis Science Center, an engaging science museum in downtown Saint Louis. Museum admission is free, but some experiences or exhibits may have additional fees. The trip lasts from 8am to 6pm, and participants will meet at Rock Springs Nature Center. $30/person covers transportation and parking. Register online by August 11.
