DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is co-hosting a car seat safety check event in Decatur.
The event is being held in participation with Child Passenger Safety Week.
The checks will be done Sept. 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at St. Marys.
Child Passenger Safety Technicians will check car seats for secure fit, explain the law, look up recalls and more.
You can also register your car seat and booster seat with the car seat manufacturer so you are notified in the event of a recall.