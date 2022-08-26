DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County animal shelter is nearing capacity.
They have not had to euthanize any animals, but they have been asking owners to delay surrendering their pets because of space.
At this time last year, the shelter had on-hundred less animals then they do now. Shelter Manager Amanda Fisher thinks it could be because of inflation and increasing prices.
"I think people financially are having a harder time hanging on to their animals, and they're quicker to maybe bring them here than in the past past years," said Fisher.
The shelter has resources they can provide for people who are worried about pet necessities.
"It helps to be able to prevent some of these surrenders by offering resources for helping with you know spay or neuter, if that's what they need, or flea meds or, you know, litter and food, things like that," said Fisher.
If you reach a point where you need to rehome your pet, the shelter can give you resources to do so and make sure you are giving your pet to someone who can provide them with a good home.
The shelter is also looking for people who can shelter new litters of kittens and help them socialize.
"It's an easy foster because mama does most of the work," said Fisher. "We're always looking for foster homes with the influx of animals, it's even more important now than it has been in the past."
All animals leave the shelter up to date on vaccines and they are all microchipped. Profiles for available pets are listed on the shelter's website.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.