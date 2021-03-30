DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Farm Bureau is hosting a community shred day on Friday, April 16.
The shred day will take place at the Macon County Farm Bureau office from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
A donation of a minimum of 5 canned goods will be required to participate.
Individuals can bring up to five boxes of shreddable material, and business participation is not allowed.
Participants are asked to remain in their car and in line until an event rep approaches them.
Shred technicians are not allowed to handle personal material, so each customer will be required to place all confidential documents in the bin themselves.
3-5 standard size boxes or bags is the set limit for each vehicle.
Participants will not be allowed to park off to the side and bring boxes or bags to skip the lines.
Boxes or bags should avoid having batteries, electronics, or large metal/wood materials inside as they can damage the shredding system.
At this time, participants will not be allowed to come up to the truck to view the shredding screen.
