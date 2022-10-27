DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Starting in November, the Macon County Health Department will move to monthly COVID-19 case reporting.
The total number of cases from the previous month will be reported on the second business day of the new month. For example, November's cases will be reported on Friday, December 2.
According to the data, there have been 349 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic and four current hospitalizations. There were two new COVID related deaths in the past week; both individuals were in their 70s.
Information related to COVID-19 data and vaccination rates can be found at the Macon County Health Department's Website.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.