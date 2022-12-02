DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Macon County Environmental Management is offering a solution for those pesky broken strings of Christmas lights.
From December 5 to January 31, residents can place strings of lights in a specially-marked, collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st Street, Decatur.
Bulbs will not need to be removed from the strands but MCEM has asked that all packaging, hangers, and garland be removed before drop-off. Recycling strands allows the metal and plastic to be stripped and reused.
When replacing old lights, MCEM recommends purchasing LED versions as they use about a tenth of the energy that conventional string lights do.
Further information can be found by calling the Macon County Environmental Management Department at (217) 425-4505 or visiting their website at www.MaconGreen.com
