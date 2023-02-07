MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Mahomet is moving forward with its new tennis facility.
On January 24, the village received sealed bids for the construction of a 6-court tennis facility that will be located at Middletown Park. The village expects to make a decision on the bids later in February.
The facility will become the new home for the Mahomet-Seymour High School boys’ and girls’ tennis teams per a joint agreement with the school district. In addition to school play, plans for community programs and open play time are underway.
“The Village staff and Board of Trustees have worked tirelessly in recent years to make our community a desirable place to live, work and play with the addition of a wide variety of options for recreation and enjoyment,” said Village President, Sean Widener. “This will be a high impact project that will benefit the entire Bulldog community. It is also a great example of what can be accomplished when everyone is working towards a common goal”.
Inflation and supply chain issues led to the previous round of bids being rejected by the Village Board of Trustees due to the high estimates. This round fielded more affordable bids.
The project had been made possible by an Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Grant initiated by Senator Chapin Rose.
“In keeping with my past practice of requiring ‘shared use’ projects that ‘kill two birds with a single stone,’ I appreciate the cooperative approach of the school district and village putting forward this joint use proposal to cover expenditures that they would have otherwise undertaken separately - which would have caused a “doubling up” of local property taxpayer dollars for the same basic enhanced opportunity for the community. Saving local property taxpayer’s money, while providing greater opportunities for the kids and the community, is a definite positive,” said Rose.
According to the village, the project is part of an ongoing master plan for tennis and pickleball, the country's fastest growing sport.
“The new Middletown Park Tennis Facility adds another dimension to the growing list of diverse recreation options in Mahomet. The project fulfills a void for tennis that we’ve had for quite some time. We can’t wait to grow and explore the sport for players of all ages and abilities and add yet another layer of quality-of-life experiences for our residents”, said Dan Waldinger, Parks and Recreation Director.
