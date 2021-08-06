DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Students will once again have to make the adjustment of wearing masks for longer durations of the school day.
With cases of the COVID delta variant on the rise, one pediatrician believes masks being worn in the classroom is a small sacrifice to get students back at school, despite potential breathing concerns through a mask.
"(The) majority of studies that are reliable studies have shown very minimum oxygen level droppings in none of which should prove health risks to a normal healthy child," Ashish John of the Department Chair of Pediatrics for Memorial Health Center said. "I think are only concern with mask being worn are any child that has a pre-disposing medical condition that makes it impossible for them to remove the masks themselves, if they needed to."
So, masking up in the classroom could prevent a spike in delta variant cases.
"You're talking about a variant virus almost 1,000 times more contagious then the original coronavirus - it's more contagious than the common cold," John said. "So, if we have children in a setting where they are not wearing masks, they're not potentially spaced very well - you're talking a super spreader event - it will spread very quickly and lead to many outbreaks across those school systems."
Right now, only kids age 12 and up in Illinois are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, so it would take major change for John to comfortably recommend masks be no longer used at schools.
"We would love to kids back in and not have to worry about masks, but it's one where we have to have vaccination levels where herd immunity becomes a reality and community levels of the disease have to drop to the point where we aren't endangering and causing a spreading event," John said.
John said protecting the children who have compromised immune systems needs to be the biggest priority for the school year.
