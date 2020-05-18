DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Masks will be put on statues in downtown Decatur in honor of front line pandemic workers.
The Decatur Area Arts Council and Community Foundation of Macon County, in cooperation with the City of Decatur, will install temporary masks on statues starting Wednesday, May 20.
"In this way, these bronze sculptures of heroes from our past will pay tribute and offer thanks to our first responders, healthcare employees, grocery and convenience store clerks, restaurant staff, and many other essential workers. We recognize that their daily service provides the rest of us a degree of certainty, security, and normalcy in our lives," officials said in a statement.
The masks will be installed Wednesday at 9 a.m. starting in Central Park. They will remain on the statues for several weeks.
