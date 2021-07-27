Master Control Operator & Technical Engineer Trainee
WAND-TV in Decatur, Illinois is looking for someone to learn Master Control operations. Once these skills have been met the successful candidate will begin to train part-time on technical engineering duties.
Master Control duties will include but are not limited to the following: Keeping track of commercial times and on-air content, putting commercials into the house system for air, operating an audio console and/or video for newscasts.
Engineering duties consist of but are not limited to the following: Maintaining and repairing all equipment used for broadcast, painting, mowing, and other work as it arises. Some work may require lifting, climbing a ladder, or travel to a remote location.
Applicants must be able to communicate well with others, prioritize tasks and remain calm during stressful situations. The ability to learn quickly and pay close attention to details is a must.
Work experience at a broadcast station is preferred but not mandatory. WAND will train a candidate with a good foundation of technical knowledge. This position will also assist with building and grounds maintenance and other non-technical work when needed.
Interested candidates must be flexible to work a varied schedule, sometimes on short notice. This position will require working nights, weekends, holidays and be on call as necessary.
WAND-TV offers an employee 401(K) with employer match, competitive health insurance, and paid sick, vacation, and holiday time.
To apply: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=24505&company=cablesystem
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
