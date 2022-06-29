MACON COUNTY (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for ages 6 months to 4 years old starting Thursday, June 30th, 2022.
The MCHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all other ages on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
To schedule an appointment, please call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.
Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
