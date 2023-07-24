DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The next session of the Memorial Specialty Care Community Education Series will focus on arthritis in the hip and knee, including joint replacement options.
Memorial Specialty Care physicians Dr. Edmund Raycraft and Dr. Tyler Jones will go over common questions people have about joint replacement and discuss the latest technological advances for surgical treatment.
“Hip and knee pain caused by arthritis can have a major impact on quality of life,” said Dr. Raycraft. “Fortunately, surgical advances in recent years have made it possible for people to recover from joint replacement surgery much more quickly – and get back to doing the things they enjoy.”
“We look forward to this opportunity to connect with our local community and share the latest advances in surgical treatment options,” said Dr. Jones.
The event is free and will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in Classroom A and B at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
