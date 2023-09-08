DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — After a storm damaged its tower last April, Millikin's campus radio station, WJMU, has been solely streaming online. Students and staff hope to have the station back on the air in time for College Radio Day, October 6.
"The Quad," which was broadcast on 89.5 FM across Macon County, was taken off airwaves after damage to the broadcasting tower.
“Typically, we are broadcasting at 1,000 watts. After the storm, we were broadcasting in about a two-block area, and we were not putting out more than 25 watts,” WJMU Station Manager and Instructor in the School of Art and Creative Media Sam Meister said. “We have had a lot of calls from area residents on both telephone, email and social media about what is going on with WJMU. Unfortunately, it’s not a flip-a-switch project, and a lot of infrastructure replacement needed to happen.”
The tower had been on the roof of Shilling Hall since 1989 and had an antenna replaced three years ago.
Since the storm, Meister and Millikin’s Facilities representatives have formulated a plan for returning the station to the air, which includes a smaller tower with a more powerful transmitter. The price tag for the project is $172,000, and the station will fundraise about $100,000 in a future donor campaign. Although the project won’t be complete until the Spring 2024 semester, WJMU could return to the airwaves much sooner.
“We are going to launch a donor campaign and we are exploring our fundraising options, including grants and local partnerships,” said Meister. “The date in my head to be back on air in some capacity is Oct. 6, which is College Radio Day. We will join in with the festivities and hopefully, we will have someone live on the air hosting from here in the studio for 8-10 hours. I would love to have people back in the studio hosting live programming that day.”
While not on the FM dial currently, the show continues at WJMU, which was named a finalist for Best Small College Campus Radio Station by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System in 2021, as a new batch of student-led shows and music are being developed.
“I’m excited and we have a full crew in the Intro to Radio Industry class this semester. We also have more independent study and advanced students than I have had in other years,” Meister said. “The plan is to get back to regular programming on the stream before we get back on the air. Students will still be doing all the functional things they have done before, but it will be on the stream for now. Hopefully, on Oct. 6, we will be back.”
To give a gift to WJMU's campaign, contact Alumni & Development at 217-424-6383 or email drbaker@millikin.edu.
The Quad has an alternate rock format and covers all Big Blue athletics. Listen live here.
