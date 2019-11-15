DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students will be staying in cardboard box shelters Friday night to help support homeless people in the Decatur area.
Millikin University is hosting the 10th annual Box City event Nov. 15 in support of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Box City will take place on the Miller Quad on Millikin's campus located behind Shilling Hall.
The event is open to the campus community.
Millikin students will spend the evening outside in cardboard boxes to simulate an accurate perspective of homelessness.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, Box City participants will go to the Good Samaritan Inn, located at 920 N. Union St. in Decatur, Ill., between 8 and 9 a.m. to take part in service work at the local soup kitchen and job skills training program.
National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is held each year the week before Thanksgiving.