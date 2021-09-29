WAND-TV (DMA 88), the most-watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented morning anchor to contribute to our positive newsroom culture.
The ideal candidate would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would take ownership of his/her newscast as well as bring unique story ideas to the table and recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community. The candidate must be a strong leader and demonstrate they will be effective in “new, now, and next” news judgment.
You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
The anchor will be responsible for leading the team on our morning show which airs every weekday from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. The candidate will also be responsible for rotating between anchoring the noon newscast and generating compelling content for the morning show.
WAND-TV is a leader on social media, the candidate must recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.
We have a great team of photographers and reporters, newsroom drone pilots, a touchscreen set, and many other tools to help perfect your craft.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois State Capitol is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
To apply click here: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=25801&company=cablesystem
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.