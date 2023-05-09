SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - National Fentanyl Awareness Day took place across the country on Tuesday.
In Sangamon County, about 80% of drug overdoses involve Fentanyl, according to the Sangamon County Coroner.
"We definitely have a large fentanyl problem in Sangamon County," said Joan Stevens-Thome, Director of Health Education at the Sangamon County Health Department.
Fentanyl is not only dangerous because of how potent and addicting it is, but because many people that overdose on Fentanyl don't even know they are taking it.
Fentanyl is notorious for being laced into other more commonly know drugs like heroin, cocaine, and pills.
"You never know. It's a roll of the dice. If you understand how much is in our supply and why it's there, it's never going to go away. It will always be there." Stevens-Thome continued, "People who are putting Fentanyl in the drugs aren't using FDA protocols. So, you don't know what -- if any -- fentanyl is in it or how much."
The Sangamon County Health Department wants people to come and pick up free Fentanyl test strips if they are planning on doing drugs whether it is recreational or not.
"I would highly recommend that you come to the health department and get Fentanyl test strips. [They are] Very easy to use," said Stevens-Thome. "Test every new batch. I would test every pill because you just don't know. If it's in there, at least you'll know it's in there. It can't tell you the quantity, but if it's in there you will know."
According to the DEA, Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 years old than any other cause of death.
Illinois has a "Good Samaritan" law in place, meaning that if you or someone near you has overdosed, you can call emergency services without worrying about prosecution.
