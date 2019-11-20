CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new Starbucks location is set to open Thursday in Champaign.
The new location will be at the corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues. The News Gazette reports it is part of the Union Square development by Ramshaw Real Estate.
Construction started in the spring on the development.
Primitive Baptist Church used to sit at the location of the new Starbucks. More recently it was the New Fellowship Corner, home to Champaign Urbana Alcoholics Anonymous. It was torn down in 2017.