TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new obelisk was dedicated today at Veteran's Point Memorial.
Taylorville VFW Post 4495 gathered this afternoon to commemorate the structure and remember those who served. Organizers say the obelisk is a symbol of honor.
"To me personally, I feel like its just like the American Flag, it stands for honor," says Darrell DeVoer, President of the VFW Riders at Post 4495. "We have a saying on the side of it there, we are honoring the soldier and sailor so to me its just a focal point for me to come out and look."
Veteran's Point Memorial was built this past fall at the tip of Lake Taylorville. The obelisk is just one of the planned additions to the area.
The VFW, VFW Riders, and VFW Auxiliary were tasked with fundraising the $30,000 necessary for the structure. Organizers hope its construction means more people will remember those who serviced.
"My hope is that they remember the sacrifices that our service members has made.... its hard to think about it," said Micah Hankla, Commander of the Taylorville VFW Post.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
