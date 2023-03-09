DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District Board approved a project to install a solar system on the roof of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
The system will cover much of the roof of the main gymnasium and will include nearly 1,000 solar panels.
The project is expected to save the DISC over $80,000 annually in utility costs. The net cost of the system after the equipment rebates are received and the Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECS) realized will be approximately $230,000. The Decatur Indoor Sports Center is a partnership between the Decatur Park District and Millikin University.
“We are excited to partner with Millikin University on this vital project to not only demonstrate good stewardship of our natural resources but also reduce expenses at our Indoor Sports Center” stated Clay Gerhard, Executive Director of the Decatur Park District. “This project is one initiative we are undertaking to reduce our carbon footprint while simultaneously ensuring the sustainability of the DISC for years to come.”
Components have been ordered and the installation will begin as soon as possible.
“Millikin is very pleased to partner with the Park District on this important and environmentally friendly project," stated Jim Reynolds, President of Millikin University. "We support the vision of the Park District to find ways to use sustainable energy sources to reduce the costs of the DISC facility."
