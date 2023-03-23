SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An open house is planned for the Springfield Rail Improvements Project.
The open house will be Thursday, March 30 at the Bank of Springfield Center at 1 Convention Center Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
SRIP is focused on relocating all passenger and freight rail traffic from the Third Street corridor to Tenth Street and the construction of roadway underpasses at high volume rail crossings in this corridor.
The open house will also include updates on the Springfield Sangamon County Transportation Center, The HUB. The HUB will be a centralized facility for SMTD buses, Amtrak, intercity buses, paratransit vehicles, airport shuttles, and taxis located between Washington Street on north, 11th Street on the east, Monroe Street on the south, and 9th Street on the west.
The open house will include several stations with updated information on SRIP’s progress including:
• Madison/Jefferson Street Closures and other upcoming street closures
• Drone aerial video of the current 10th Street rail corridor
• Information on land acquisition assistance and archaeological updates
• Existing progress and design of the Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Center – The HUB
• Proposed 3rd Third Street Greenway Redevelopment Project
• Drone aerial video of the proposed 3rd Street Greenway Redevelopment corridor.
Project team members will be there to answer questions, and the public will be able to leave written comments.
The Springfield Rail Improvements Project is a multi-phased initiative primarily funded by the Federal Railroad Administration, the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The project is being designed and managed by Hanson Professional Services Inc. for the City of Springfield and Sangamon County.
