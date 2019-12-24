DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Operation Warm Fuzzy collected toys throughout Decatur to give out to children in need for Christmas.
Over the past several years, OWF has donated to hospitals, first responders, treatment facilities, transitional housing, orphanages, shelters, service clubs, food banks, after school programs, service programs, families in need and more.
Monetary donations and new toys were collected at Dales Southlake Pharmacy, Colee's Corner Drugs, Colee's Community Pharmacy, Giggles, Door 4 Brewing Co., all Decatur Earthmover Credit Union locations, the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, and both Decatur Coffee Connection locations.
