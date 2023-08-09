CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Locust St. in Champaign will be closed for construction work.
In order to complete concrete deck pour at 51 E Green, C-U Under Construction will close Locust Street between Green Street and John Street.
The closure will begin on Thursday, Aug. 10 and go through Friday, Aug. 11.
During the closure, through traffic will not be allowed, but access will be maintained to all local properties.
