SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) -- A person of interest in a Peoria County homicide investigation has been located and taken into custody at a rest stop in Sangamon County Sunday morning.
There was a huge police presence at the Railsplitter Rest Area just before 9 a.m. The Illinois State Police, Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were on scene and had the area evacuated.
The Peoria County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they responded to the intersection of Route 150 and Philander Chase Rd and found a female down in the ditch line. The female had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to OSF hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Authorities located the person of interest in the homicide in Sangamon County at the Railsplitter Rest Area. Illinois State Police said the suspect was taken safely into custody at 12:45 p.m.
