DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - PFLAG Decatur is sponsoring its 4th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Service this weekend.
The service will be on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. with first United Methodist Church of Decatur as the host.
August Francis, leader of Macon Co. Youth Pride and V.P. of Decatur Pride, will be the guest speaker.
The service is a memorial remembrance for transgender people who have lost their lives to violence.
A candle ceremony will involve naming and lighting a candle for each transgender person who lost their life in the USA during the last year.
The public is invited and welcome to attend.