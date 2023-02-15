MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — A presentation aimed at educating parents about the dangers and misconceptions of drugs, vaping and alcohol abuse will be taking place at Monticello High School later this month.
Speakers Nadine Machkovech and Anthony Alverado from We All Rise Together will be part of the 60 minute presentation. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Sievers Center Gym in Monticello on February 28.
Pizza and childcare will be available to event-goers and a replica teen bedroom will be on display so parents can walk through and discover where teens could be hiding things.
The event is being sponsored by a partnership between Marisa's Purpose, the Impact Coalition, and the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
