(WAND) — The Illinois Extension is offering classes to those who are interested in canning and preserving.
Learn how to take advantage and enjoy the fruits of gardening all year long at the Yes! You Can: Preserving Safely workshop. Learn how to water-bath and pressure can with University of Illinois Extension just in time for this year’s gardening season.
One class will be offered on June 15 at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 8425 Katie Rd. from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Another class will take place on July 19 at the Macon County Extension Office at 3351 N President Howard Brown Blvd from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Educators will share up-to-date information to increase confidence in safely preserving at home and explain the steps to get started or refresh current skills. Participants may also bring their dial-gauge pressure canner lids to be tested.
“While fresh tomatoes will eventually decompose, preserving methods like canning gives them a longer shelf life,” says Nutrition and Wellness Educator Caitlin Mellendorf. “Maybe those tomatoes are canned into a salsa for a taste of summer in the fall.”
The workshops are free but participants should register online at go.illinois.edu/SafeCanning.
