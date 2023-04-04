SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The average cost of college tuition in Illinois in 1992 was just over $2,500. Today, the average cost is over $20,000 annually. The Pritzker administration wants to help more students have an affordable college experience.
Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal includes the largest increase for higher education in two decades. The Fiscal Year 2024 plan features $701 million for MAP grant funding, allowing more low-income students to go to college.
"Investing in our higher education ecosystem opens doors to new careers, higher wages, and life-long dreams," Pritzker said Tuesday during a press conference at Northern Illinois University.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education believes this historic investment is crucial to closing equity gaps and driving a diverse workforce for the state. That message rings true for NIU sophomore Brittany Hernandez, using a MAP grant scholarship to help her get a teaching degree.
"I hope MAP grants continue to open doors for these unforgettable experiences and dreams for generations to come," Hernandez said.
Pritzker's budget proposal for higher education has gained support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Senate Deputy Republican Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said Illinois must prioritize capital investments for colleges and scholarships to help thousands of students succeed.
"It's vital for our state's overall future that we ensure our public universities have the necessary means to remain competitive by investing in our university system and by providing our Illinois students with opportunities to afford and attend our fine universities like Northern Illinois University," Rezin explained.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission estimates that MAP grants cover roughly 30-50% of the tuition at colleges across the state.
"If it wasn't for MAP grants, I don't know how I would've payed for my education here at Northern Illinois University," said Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore).
The governor said this could encourage more young people to go to college in Illinois, especially as the state has already seen historic freshman enrollment.
"It's a result that we're getting past COVID," Pritzker said. "And the resources that we put into MAP grants and the resources we've sent directly to universities are making a difference."
Pritzker stressed that young people will stay in Illinois if they can afford to have a great college experience in the state.
Lawmakers will start budget negotiations when they return to Springfield on April 18. They are required to pass a budget out of both chambers before session adjourns in mid-May.
