SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — It's hard to find mental and behavioral healthcare options for adults, and many families feel it is even harder to access those services for kids. Gov. JB Pritzker wants Illinois to have the top children's healthcare system in the country.
The Pritzker administration is calling for a clear, consistent, and comprehensive way for Illinois families to find mental and behavioral healthcare options for young children and teens.
Pritzker said Friday that the state created a pilot portal in January for stakeholders seeking help for children with the greatest needs. The governor explained 41% of the children involved in the pilot have already been connected to providers and services.
"We are now going to build out this more robust care portal for children and families seeking behavioral health services," Pritzker said. "And we're adding to it a hotline for assistance and specialized guidance for those beginning the process of accessing care."
Six state agencies partnered with Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago to create a blueprint to strengthen these services for children. They want to improve service coordination, implement new technology for referring families to resources, and increase the capacity so the state can have enough employees to meet the demand.
"This is an unprecedented inter-agency effort that will provide more and better treatment and save lives," Pritzker said.
The governor also named Dr. Dana Weiner as the state's Director of the Children's Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative. Weiner led the Chapin Hall research team that worked alongside the Illinois Departments of Human Services, Healthcare and Family Services, Children and Family Services, Juvenile Justice, Public Health, and the State Board of Education to create the recommendations to re-imagine behavioral health.
"Over the last 11 months, we have changed the status quo and tested new ideas for coordinating across state agencies to expedite care for young people in need," Weiner said.
State leaders also recommend universal screening in education and pediatrics to ensure mental and behavioral challenges are detected early.
"The blueprint will further help destigmatize seeking out behavioral mental healthcare and encourage parents and guardians to view behavioral health as important as any other health condition," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood).
Meanwhile, lawmakers with previous experience in this field said a strong behavioral health system hinges on timely access to support and treatment.
"This means recognizing early-on when there's a need, knowing what those resources are, and having resources in any given community no matter where you are in Illinois," said Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago). "Resources that actually meet needs of kids and adults that meet people where they are at."
The administration hopes to adjust the rates for providers so they are motivated to stay in Illinois and help patients in need. This blueprint also recommends the state build the workforce by using direct support paraprofessionals and other roles with new incentives and options for credentials.
"So many of the children across this state are forced to grow up way too fast," said House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Hillside). "It's our job to take care of them, to protect them, and to provide them the resources they need."
The state agencies will work with lawmakers to submit a plan to Pritzker in October to help accomplish these goals.
