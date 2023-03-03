SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — School districts across the country continue to struggle with the impact of teacher shortages. Illinois schools have reported 3,558 open positions this school year. Gov. JB Pritzker unveiled a new initiative Friday to tackle the issue with a new $210 million investment over the next three years.
One-hundred and seventy school districts could receive teacher pipeline grants through the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The Pritzker administration chose the specific school districts as they account for 80% of the state's unfilled teaching positions. The vacancies are concentrated in high-need subjects such as bilingual education, special education, and STEM.
"This is why the teacher pipeline program will target districts with the resources they need to solve locally the challenge that they have for recruitment and retention and remove barriers preventing aspiring educators from pursuing a calling to teaching," said Dr. Tony Sanders, the new State Superintendent of Education.
Pritzker's three-year plan could allow the districts to use grant funding to offer signing bonuses, down-payment assistance, or loan repayments.
"Over 870,000 Illinois students will see an improved teacher-student ratio, a critical factor in classroom success," Pritzker said.
The governor noted that the funding could also help schools pay tuition and fees or provide residencies for prospective teachers.
"For most, this isn't just a job. It's a calling," Pritzker said. "And our commitment is to support you as passionately as you support our parents and our kids."
The funding could also help districts retain teachers by providing new learning materials, supplies, coaching, and cultural support. Democratic lawmakers said this teacher pipeline is a great first step to ensure every student is represented and supported by their teachers.
"The need for qualified diverse educators is dire for communities and school districts across Illinois, especially for predominantly Black and Latino communities whose educational outcomes have been shown to greatly improve when teachers of color are represented and reflective of the community," said Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin).
The Illinois Education Association and Illinois Federation of Teachers look forward to working with Pritzker to help pass and implement this plan. IFT President Dan Montgomery said addressing the issue of recruiting and retaining staff is critical to improving everything in education. He stressed that there are currently classrooms where there isn't a teacher in the room and some students end up in front of a TV or an adult who isn't qualified to teach the subject.
"Teachers are asked, 'Hey, can you go in and cover this classroom?, and they can't prepare for their next class," Montgomery said. "The stress and the difficulties of delivering the education kids need is really multiplied that way."
State lawmakers would need to approve the initial $70 million investment for this program in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget before the spring session ends in May.
"I'm excited about the $70 million investment that Gov. Pritzker's administration has proposed," said Rep. Anna Moeller (D-Elgin). "I look forward to further discussions and negotiations as we work to pass our budget this year and broader efforts that are going to ensure that we are providing every student in Illinois with a great education."
The Illinois State Board of Education reported 153 vacancies for the Champaign and Ford County schools for the 2023 school year. The Springfield-Menard Regional Office of Education reported 99 unfilled position. Meanwhile, Macon and Piatt County schools only documented a shortage of 7.5 teachers.
You can look for the number of unfilled positions in your region by clicking here.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.