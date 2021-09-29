WAND-TV News in Decatur, IL is looking for a dynamic full-time producer who can emerge as a newsroom leader, can make decisions, and then execute a coverage plan on-air.
Qualified applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism. The successful candidate must excel during breaking news, possess good editorial judgment and have strong writing and teasing skills. This producer needs a keen attention to detail, a drive to develop our news and the ability to multitask.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
WAND is a close-knit crew so the candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.
To apply click here: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=25681&company=cablesystem
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
