DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce came together with chamber member businesses to support restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and closures.
After reaching out to restaurant owners and determining what employees need most, Project Cheer was developed.
The goal was to both help those struggling in the restaurant industry and to help support the local economy.
Chamber member restaurant owners were asked to submit those names of employees in most need.
The DRCC partnered with the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois to accept additional donations and through thosecontributions from Chamber member businesses, Project Cheer raised over $22,000.
Funds were distributed to each employee in the form of Metro Money, the DRCC’s version of local gift certificates the week of December 14.
Metro Money can be redeemed at over 45 local businesses and is treated just like cash. This gift allows those employees the opportunity to purchase food, Christmas gifts, and more.
Donors of Project Cheer have asked to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.