RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Over the next six months, the Youth Center in Rantoul will be getting a $1.5 million renovation upgrade.
The project is being financed by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Village of Rantoul said in a release it is looking forward to "instituting project components" including:
- New secure vestibule with reception desk oversite and access control
- Controlled storage room for student backpacks & coats by receptionist
- New operable partitions to subdivide multipurpose spaces for various events
- New casework and sink in multipurpose room for events
- New stainless-steel countertops and island in culinary arts room for food serving
- New casework in break room for electronics storage and security camera operations
- New bathroom fixtures and finishes
- Creation of new Family restroom with ADA Accessible shower
- Interior finishes replacement including ceilings, flooring, wall paint, ceramic tile and gymnasium/multipurpose rooms rubber floor
- Replacement of existing windows in multipurpose rooms with new clerestory windows and infill masonry work which reduces student distractions and vandalism
- New doors and door frames throughout
- Replacement of basketball hoops and rims and 2 new batting cages in gymnasium
- New control switches for gymnasium hardware
- New LED scoreboard in gymnasium
- New LED Lighting fixtures throughout facility
- New video surveillance system and hard wired/WiFi capabilities throughout the building
- New secure office/breakroom/storage room off gymnasium
- New secure chemical storage closet
- New RTU for cooling the gymnasium and providing air circulation
- Replacement of building boiler that has reached the end of its life cycle
- Protective fence around both new and existing RTU, creates mechanical yard
The following community benefits can be expected from the design, the Village said:
- Creation of a secure entrance to the building for safety purposes
- Up to date multipurpose space for education, cultural arts programming, senior programming, gathering, Village wide emergency needs, or any community partnership or rentable event
- Culinary arts space for community cooking classes, potlucks, or other events
- Upgraded gymnasium for Rantoul youth athletic activities or community events
The Youth Center will be closed to the public during the construction phase of the project. It is expected to last until February.
