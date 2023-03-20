SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Raise the Floor Alliance says three out of four low-wage workers in Illinois avoid reporting abusive or unsafe working conditions because they fear retaliation. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is working with state lawmakers to pass a plan this spring to prohibit workplace retaliation.
"When your livelihood depends on your job, you can be forced to endure mistreatment, unsafe working conditions, and violations of your legally-protected rights," said Raise the Floor Policy Director Ugo Okere.
Advocates and sponsors said these problems cannot be addressed unless workers feel safe speaking out about retaliation within their workplace. Okere told reporters Monday morning that Illinois can follow the lead of California, Maryland, and New Jersey by passing commonsense legislation to protect workers.
The Illinois Work Without Fear Act could prohibit employers from retaliating against workers who expose unfair, unsafe, or illegal work conditions. Many hope this can help thousands of low-wage and immigrant workers who constantly fear their employer will contact immigration authorities.
"Workers who want to assert their basic workplace rights risk losing income, livelihood, liberty, and for some immigrant workers, their ability to remain in the United States with their families," Raoul said.
The Attorney General explained fear of retaliation is the single greatest factor to discourage victims of labor abuse from seeking justice. The proposal would block employers from retaliating against any employees by using E-Verify in unauthorized ways, filing or threatening to file a false police report, or threatening to contact ICE.
"For immigrants, threats of deportation or repealing immigration status can influence the workers' willingness to voice concerns about their workplace, which hurts all workers and affects us all," Raoul stressed.
House Bill 361 could increase protections for whistleblowers who tell the Attorney General's office or Illinois Department of Labor about unlawful practices. Rep. Lilian Jimenez said this plan can address all complaints ranging from wage theft to sexual harassment.
"It will grant the Attorney General effective tools to protect witnesses from retaliation and ensure that employers cannot retaliate or take adverse action against a worker for updating personal information," Jimenez said.
Employers could be fined $30,000 for each violation or $50,000 for repeat violations within five years. Civil penalties imposed under this plan will be deposited into the Attorney General Court Ordered and Voluntary Compliance Payment Projects Fund.
"We need to have a protection while we fight against these employers," said domestic worker Isabel Escobar. "That is the reason why I support this bill. We all deserve to work with dignity in our jobs."
House Bill 361 originally passed out of the House Executive Committee as a shell bill on March 1. The new language could be discussed by the House Judiciary-Civil Committee over the next few weeks.
“We need to be clear that immigrant workers have a home in the state of Illinois, a home will not allow for retaliation, silencing, or intimidating of any worker," Okere said. "Regardless of immigration status, whistleblowers keep our workplaces safe.”
