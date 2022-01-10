WAND-TV is looking for a receptionist to provide general office support with a variety of clerical activities and related tasks.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
Company paid Health Savings Account
100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
Incredible 6% employer 401K match
Competitive time-off
Opportunities for learning and growth
Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
• Answers telephones and directs the caller to the appropriate associate. Will transfer a caller to an associate’s voice mailbox when the associate is unavailable.
• Greets and directs visitors to the company.
• Will take and retrieve messages for various personnel.
• Help to reconcile logs.
• Provides callers with information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website, and other related information.
• Received, sorts and forwards incoming mail. Maintains and routes publications.
• Coordinates the pick-up and delivery of express mail services (FedEx, UPS, etc.)
• Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
• May also assist with other related clerical duties such as photocopying, faxing, filing and collating.
• Daily attendance and punctuality required.
What you will bring:
• Possession of strong organizational skills.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
• Ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as to accept direction on given assignments.
• Able to work collectively with the administrative team associates.
Education: High school diploma or equivalent (GED) required.
Experience: 6 months to 1 year of relevant experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Computer Skills: Working knowledge of Windows and MS Office
To apply click here: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=26961&company=cablesystem
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
