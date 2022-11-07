Red Cross Logo

Red Cross Logo

CHICAGO (WAND) — The American Red Cross is urging donors to give now to avoid a potential blood supply shortage over the holidays.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. According to a release from the Red Cross, when seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease which could leave the blood supply vulnerable to a shortage over the holidays.

Donors — especially those with type O blood — can help prevent the shortage by donating now. The Red Cross is offering incentives for donation including gift cards and apparel. Information can be found by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

Upcoming donation opportunities are listed below.

Cass

Beardstown

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 214 E 6th St

Champaign

Champaign

11/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Illinois Newman Hall, 604 East Armory Avenue

Urbana

11/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Newmark Civil Engineering Lab, 205 N Mathews Ave

Edgar

Paris

11/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Paris Community Hospital, 721 East Court Street

11/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 601 W Court Street

Macon

Decatur

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Mount Zion

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street

Sangamon

Springfield

11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Avenue

Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.