CHICAGO (WAND) — The American Red Cross is urging donors to give now to avoid a potential blood supply shortage over the holidays.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. According to a release from the Red Cross, when seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease which could leave the blood supply vulnerable to a shortage over the holidays.
Donors — especially those with type O blood — can help prevent the shortage by donating now. The Red Cross is offering incentives for donation including gift cards and apparel. Information can be found by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
Upcoming donation opportunities are listed below.
Cass
Beardstown
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 214 E 6th St
Champaign
Champaign
11/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Illinois Newman Hall, 604 East Armory Avenue
Urbana
11/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Newmark Civil Engineering Lab, 205 N Mathews Ave
Edgar
Paris
11/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Paris Community Hospital, 721 East Court Street
11/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 601 W Court Street
Macon
Decatur
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
Mount Zion
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street
Sangamon
Springfield
11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Avenue
