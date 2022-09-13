RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a driver who passed away in a single vehicle accident Sunday near Rantoul.
Homer J. Green, 46, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. on September 11 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at County Road 3100 North, west of North Ohio Road in Rantoul.
Officials said Green was driving on County Road 3100 North when his car drifted off the road for unknown reasons, resulting in a head-on collision with a guard rail and overpass support.
The coroner said Green's autopsy showed he may have experienced a medical event shortly before the crash. Final autopsy results are pending completion of toxicology testing.
The circumstances surrounding this crash are under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.