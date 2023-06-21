(WAND) - After The Flash, aka Barry Allen, accidentally discovers that if he moves fast enough, he can travel back in time, he begins to get some very dangerous ideas in his head.
>>Reel Geno reviews "The Flash"
Even after being warned by Batman that even the slightest change in the past could wreck the whole future, Barry thinks he can pull it off anyway.
After making a small change to keep his mother alive and his father out of prison, Barry finds out that he may have caused damage to more than just time itself.
