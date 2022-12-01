(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the newest sequel to a holiday classic, "A Christmas Story Christmas."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "A Christmas Story Christmas"
An adult Ralphie Parker is now married with two kids and is a struggling author in Chicago.
After getting the news that "the Old Man" has passed away, he decides to pack up his family and head back home to take over his father's Christmas duties.
Ralphie ends up biting off more than he can chew as he finds out just how much his father did for him growing up.
Was Raphie's road trip home worth it? Find out what Geno thought in his review.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.