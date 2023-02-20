The Reel Geno reviews "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the newest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
After Dr. Hank Pym and Cassie Lang build a device that can communicate with the Quantum Realm, they are warned to shut it down by Janet Van Dyne.
This turns out to be two late... with the three of them being pulled into the Quantum Realm along with Ant-Man and The Wasp.
This is where they find the newest "Big Bad" of the franchise, Kang the Conqueror. The five of them have to figure out a way to stop his nefarious plans before it's too late.
