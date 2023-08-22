(WAND) - Today on WAND Presents: The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at the latest movie in the DC Universe, "Blue Beetle."
>>The Reel Geno reviews 'Blue Beetle'
Jaime Reyes comes home from graduating college to find out that his family is about to lose everything.
Circumstances lead him to meet Jenny Kord, whose aunt runs Kord Industries.
Kord gives Reyes a box containing an alien artifact that ends up attaching itself to him.
Reyes and the artifact begin to form a symbiotic relationship, turning Reyes into the Blue Beetle.
