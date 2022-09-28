(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the end of a trilogy that began in 1994.
Today he takes a look at Kevin Smith's "Clerks 3."
Dante and Randal have been friends and co-workers for many years, but they are about to face the biggest test to their friendship ever... making a movie together.
After Randal almost dies of a heart attack, he decides to make a movie about his life... which begins to look "strangely" familiar. This leads to the Not-So-Dynamic Duo having to come face-to-face with actually having to grow up.
