The Reel Geno reviews "Cocaine Bear" 

(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the newest gory and violent comedy, "Cocaine Bear."
After a corrupt agent loses a bunch of cocaine and his life over a forest, one would think that the story could not get any stranger, and one would be wrong.
Inspired by a true story (kind of), a bear gets ahold of some of the cocaine and then develops a taste for it.
The bear will do anything to get a fix, even if that means mauling everyone in its path.
When the bear wants to get high, nobody is safe.
